BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 World Markets AG :
* H1 2015 operating profit -100,000 Swiss francs ($102,616.73) versus -869,000 francs year ago
* H1 total loss for the period 685,000 francs versus loss 185,000 francs year ago
* Negotiations with a new investor is expected to be concluded still in 2Q16 Source text - bit.ly/1reunog Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO