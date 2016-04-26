BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Novorossiysk Grain Plant :
* FY 2015 net profit of 1.71 billion roubles ($25.71 million)versus 1.32 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 6.62 billion roubles versus 3.09 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 2.17 billion roubles versus 1.71 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MVaMDJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.5050 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22