BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Siauliu Bankas AB :
* Q1 net interest income 14.9 million euro ($16.79 million)
* Q1 net profit 17.7 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO