BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 BioInvent International AB
* Says net sales for january - march 2016 amounted to SEK 29 (0.6) million
* Says earnings after tax for january - march 2016: SEK 0.3 (-22) million. For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China