BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
April 26 Probi AB :
* Probi and Ipsen sign extensive primary care distribution agreement for probiotic LP299V, Lactobacillus plantarum 299v
* Agreement covers 18 countries, primarily within EU and emerging markets
* Probi will supply bulk LP299V capsules and Ipsen will be responsible for packaging, marketing and selling product
* Product is expected to be launched in first half of 2017 as a food supplement in European markets
* Product is expected to be launched in other key markets such as Russia and China, depending on regulatory approval
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China