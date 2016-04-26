BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 Elekta Publ AB
* Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. increases stake to 5.024 percent, a FSA filing shows on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: