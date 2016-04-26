BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Standard Chartered Plc :
* Trading conditions in Q1 remained challenging, we continue to make good progress on our strategic objectives
* Total operating expenses were down 10 per cent year-on-year to $2.2 billion
* Q1 income of $3.3 billion was down 24 per cent on Q1 of 2015,
* Q1 operating income $3,345 million
* Income from private banking of $118 million was down 22 per cent year-on-year, or down 3 per cent on final quarter of 2015
* We remain on track to deliver planned $1 billion in gross cost efficiencies in 2016
* Group's performance in Q1 was in line with our expectations
* Loan impairment of $471 million was broadly in line with Q1 of 2015 and down significantly on Q4
* Expect group performance to remain subdued in 2016.
* Regulatory costs of $243 million in Q1 were consistent with run rate during first three quarters of 2015
* Remain confident in estimated total cost of our planned restructuring of around $3 billion to be incurred before end of 2016
* Q1 statutory profit before tax $589 million
* Group's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio of 13.1 per cent was up 50 basis points since year end
* Transaction banking income of $729 million was down 18 per cent on same period last year and down 3 per cent on final quarter of 2015
* Trading conditions in Q1 remained challenging
* Negotiating exits in liquidation portfolio and have taken a further restructuring charge of $107 million in period
* Commodities portfolio is now approximately $37 billion, 8 per cent lower than at year- end.
* Wealth management income of $364 million was down 20 per cent year-on-year and down 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO