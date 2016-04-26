BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs contract worth 1.66 bln won
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
April 26 AMS AG :
* Thinks H2 2016 is going to be stronger than the first half - conference call
* Capex 60+ million euro range for 2016 - conf call
* 1 billion euro revenue goal for 2019 is organic, doesn't need additional acquisitions to achieve it - conf call
* Currently research and development (R&D) spending on new projects is higher than the usual 20 percent proportion - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 1.66 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co,.Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump for semiconductor use
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>