BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Astrazeneca Plc
* AZ enters U.S. licensing agreement with Ironwood
* AstraZeneca also retains rights to rest of Ardea portfolio
* Agreement includes U.S. rights to zurampic and lesinurad/allopurinol fixed-dose combination in gout
* AstraZeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination programme for regulatory review in second half of 2016
* Ironwood will pay AstraZeneca sales-related and other milestone payments of up to $265 million and tiered single-digit royalties on product sales
* Will manufacture and supply Zurampic, provide certain support and services to ironwood and undertake FDA post- approval commitment on their behalf
* Agreement does not impact AstraZeneca's financial guidance for 2016
* Under terms of agreement, Ironwood will acquire exclusive U.S. rights to zurampic
* Licensing agreement is expected to close in q2 of 2016, subject to antitrust approval in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO