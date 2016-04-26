April 26 mVISE AG :

* Final FY total output 5.86 million euros ($6.61 million) versus 2.14 million euros year ago

* Following extensive reorganizations and realignments in 2015 plans further sales increases and continuously positive results from Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)