BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 SHS Viveon AG :
* FY revenue up 9 percent at 26.5 million euros ($29.94 million)
* FY EBITDA -0.2 million euros (previous year: 1.5 million euros)
* For 2016, expects a further growth from SaaS contracts of about 25 percent and an overall growth between 6 - 10 percent
* In the medium term, the share of all revenues should rise from the current less than 20 percent to 30 percent of group revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec