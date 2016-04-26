April 26 SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Signs a contract for Universal SSH Key Manager with a major global financial institution

* Order includes software and related maintenance worth of 2.6 million euros ($2.93 million) and professional services worth of 0.6 million euros

* Contract value includes reseller's share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)