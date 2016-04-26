BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Thomson Reuters Corp
* Re-Affirmed its 2016 full-year outlook
* Sale process for intellectual property & science launched, with a closing currently expected in second half of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share (eps) increased 23% to $0.48
* Q1 ifrs earnings per share $0.26
* In 2016 expects low single-digit revenue growth, before currency
* Qtrly non-ifrs revenue $2.79 billion, up 1 percent before currency
* Q1 reuters news revenue were $75 million , up $1 million from prior-year period
* In 2016 expects adjusted ebitda margin to range between 27.3% and 28.3%, before currency
* Quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share is payable on june 15, 2016 to common shareholders of record as of may 19, 2016
* In 2016 expects underlying operating profit margin to range between 18.4% and 19.4%, before currency
* In q1 of 2016, repurchased about 11.7 million shares at a cost of about $432 million
* In 2016 expects free cash flow to range between $ 1.7 billion and $ 1.9 billion, before currency
* Ceo james smith says "the year is off to a solid start"
* Qtrly revenue from financial & risk business $1.51 billion, down 1 percent before currency
* Qtrly revenue from legal business $822 million, up 2 percent before currency
* "encouraging to see continued positive trajectory of our business, despite somewhat volatile & challenging period in external markets during q1"
* Qtrly revenue from tax & accounting business $389 million, up 8 percent before currency
* Qtrly corporate & other costs were $118 million compared to $97 million in prior-year period
* Qtrly revenue from corporate & other (includes reuters news) business $75 million, up 4 percent before currency
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 financial & risk unit net sales were again positive overall & were positive in all regions, except for emea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
