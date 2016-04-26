BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Liberty Property Trust
* Liberty Property Trust announces first quarter results
* Qtrly funds from operations $0.62 per share
* Liberty Property Trust qtrly same store operating income increased by 2.1 pct
* At March 31, 2016, Liberty's in-service portfolio was 93.8 pct occupied, compared to 93.7 pct at end of Q4 of 2015
* Q1 FFO shr view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO