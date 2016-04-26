BRIEF- Oomitsu announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22
April 26 Groupe Fnac Sa :
* Acquired additional Darty shares and has now acquired, in aggregate, 124,212,940 darty shares representing approximately 23.46 per cent
* Highest price paid per Darty share was 170 pence.
* Either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer in respect of a total of 241,329,589 Darty shares, representing about 45.57 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec