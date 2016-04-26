April 26 Groupe Fnac Sa :

* Acquired additional Darty shares and has now acquired, in aggregate, 124,212,940 darty shares representing approximately 23.46 per cent

* Highest price paid per Darty share was 170 pence.

* Either holds, or has received irrevocable undertakings to accept offer in respect of a total of 241,329,589 Darty shares, representing about 45.57 percent