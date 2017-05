April 26 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Sees Second Quarter 2016 Available Seat Miles (ASMS) To Increase 9.5% To 11.5% Year-Over-Year

* Sees full year 2016 ASMS to increase 8.5% to 10.5% year-over-year, in line with prior guidance

* Estimates total other expense to be between $25 and $30 million in q2

* Sees Q2 capital expenditures $170 - $180 mln; Sees FY cap ex $820 - $920 mln Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1SM4OqS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)