April 26 Exterran Corp
* Exterran corporation to restate consolidated and combined
financial statements for 2015
* Company will delay filing of Q1 2016 form 10-Q
* Exterran Corp says primary issue identified to date
relates to Belleli's accounting of certain EPC projects in
Middle East in 2015
* Internal investigation remains ongoing and it is possible
that additional errors materially affecting other periods could
be identified
* Did not properly account for certain items relating to its
Belleli Energy subsidiary a non-core business, during fiscal
2015
* Internal investigation remains ongoing and is possible
that additional errors materially affecting other periods could
be identified
* Identified possible errors relating to accounting
principles for specific engineering, procurement, construction
projects in Middle East
* Reported matter to audit committee, which immediately
retained counsel,forensic accounting firm to initiate an
internal investigation
* Previously issued consolidated financial statements for
2015 and independent accounting firm report should no longer be
relied upon
* Possible errors relating to projects in Middle East by
Belleli during 2015
