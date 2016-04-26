BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Amadeus It Holding SA :
* Formalizes revolving loan of 500 million euros ($565 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec