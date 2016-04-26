BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
April 26 Cie Automotive SA :
* Q1 preliminary revenue 657.9 million euros ($742.4 million) versus 662.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 preliminary EBITDA up 5 percent at 96.3 million euros versus year ago
* Q1 preliminary net profit 37.3 million euros versus 31.1 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22