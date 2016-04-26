BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Q1 rental income 331 million Swedish crowns ($40.81 million) versus 325 million crowns year ago
* Q1 profit from property management 119 million crowns versus 101 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1100 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO