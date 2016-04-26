BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Sun Communities Inc
* Sun communities inc qtrly home sales increased by 40.9 percent as compared to q1 of 2015
* Qtrly funds from operations, excluding certain items was $0.90 per diluted share
* Says company anticipates q2 2016 ffo to be in range of $0.79 to $0.81 per share
* Qtrly same community net operating income increased by 6.4 percent as compared to three months ended march 31, 2015
* Expects a quarterly impact from equity offering of approximately $0.08 per share until capital is deployed
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total portfolio occupancy increased to 95.5 percent at march 31, 2016 from 92.9 percent at march 31, 2015
* Sun communities inc says total home sales were 765 for q1 as compared to 543 homes sold during q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO