BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Newmarket Gold Inc
* Eric Sprott increases Newmarket Gold shareholdings to 17.9% by purchasing 16.2 million newmarket common shares at $2.80 per share
* Luxor capital partners lp also granted sprott a right of first refusal to purchase up to an additional 22 million shares of co
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO