April 26 Newmarket Gold Inc

* Eric Sprott increases Newmarket Gold shareholdings to 17.9% by purchasing 16.2 million newmarket common shares at $2.80 per share

* Luxor capital partners lp also granted sprott a right of first refusal to purchase up to an additional 22 million shares of co