April 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* On April 22, 2016, company notified affected employees regarding an involuntary separation program to reduce its workforce

* Affected employees, who represent about 10 pct of co's workforce, will receive lump sum payment, accelerated vesting of restricted stock

* ISP and VSO are part of cost cutting efforts to reduce operating expenses by approximately 10 pct, or $40 million from annual run-rate

* Expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge in a range of approximately $16 - 17 million in Q2 of 2016

* Expects involuntary separation program, voluntary separation offering "to be substantially implemented" during Q2 2016