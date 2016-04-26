April 26 Beijer Electronics AB

* Q1 order intake of 265.0 msek (343.5*)

* Q1 operating profit/loss -55.5 msek (26.7)

* Profit was charged with non-recurring expenses of 50 MSEK (0)

* Says "we are retaining our long-term positive growth outlook"

* Says IDC business area's order intake and sales decreased in quarter but we view this downturn as temporary

* Says overall, Beijer Electronics expects to post somewhat lower sales and somewhat higher operating profit including non-recurring expenses for full year 2016

* Says accordingly, the Board of Directors has adopted new financial targets for the whole of Beijer Electronics.

* Says accordingly, the Board of Directors has adopted new financial targets for the whole of Beijer Electronics.

* Says the objectives are for the group to achieve minimum yearly organic growth of 7 pct, and in the first stage, a minimum EBIT margin of 10 pct measured as an average over a business cycle