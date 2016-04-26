BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 UACN Property Development Company Plc :
* Says that Folashade Oluwatoyin, the finance director willl proceed on retirement leave on April 15
* Says Adeniun Folasade Taiwo has been appointed as finance director with effect from April 18
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO