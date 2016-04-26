BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Assetus SA :
* Its unit, Moderndach Sp. z o.o., signs a 0.3 million zloty ($77,100) deal to construct a residential house Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8913 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec