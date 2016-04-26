BRIEF- Oomitsu announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22
April 26 Briju SA :
* Sells 58 kilograms of gold for 8.7 million zlotys ($2.2 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheideanstalt AG on April 15
* Total value of contracts with the client between March 11 and April 26 amounts to 57.9 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8938 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec