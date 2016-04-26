BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Metlife Inc :
* CEO Steven A. Kandarian 2015 total compensation $15.7 million versus $15.2 million in 2014
* Says CFO John C. R. Hele FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.6 million in FY 2014
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO