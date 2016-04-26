BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Oem International Ab
* Q1 incoming orders rose 4 pct to SEK 610 million (586)
* Q1 net sales rose 2 pct to SEK 574 million (563)
* Q1 operating profit (EBITA) SEK 62 million (63) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec