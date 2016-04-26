BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Fbn Holdings Plc
* Q1 profit before tax of 22.05 billion naira versus 26.94 billion naira last year
* Q1 net interest income 63.87 billion naira versus 59.57 billion naira a year ago Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO