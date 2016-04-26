April 26 Determine Inc

* On April 20, 2016, co and unit, Determine Sourcing, Inc., entered amendment to restated financing agreement with Western Alliance Bank

* Says amendment extended the maturity date of the underlying credit facility to April 20, 2018