April 26 Exiqon A/S :

* Q1 total revenue 39.0 million Danish crowns versus 39.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago

* Maintains full year 2016 expectations of total revenue between 180 million - 185 million crowns

* Still sees 2016 EBITDA of 15 million - 20 million crowns (exclusive of shared-based costs) and EBIT more than doubling