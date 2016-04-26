UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec says will continue looking for M&A opportunities
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec
April 26 VBG Group Publ AB
* Q1 operating profit SEK 51.1 million (55.7)
* Q1 sales SEK 372 million (355)
* Says does not exclude restructuring measures in Ringfeder Power Transmission Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 22 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will continue looking for acquisition opportunities that will bolster the firm's products and services, a senior company executive said on Monday.