BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Lakeland Bancorp Inc
* Lakeland Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings and increases cash dividend
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per common share
* Q1 shr $0.20
* Q1 shr view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 shr $0.22 excluding items
* Net interest income for Q1 of 2016 was $33.9 mln, as compared to $28.5 mln for same period in 2015
* Increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO