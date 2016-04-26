Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Interdigital Inc
* On april 26, 2016, interdigital and huawei submitted a proposed order to district court for southern district of new york - sec filing
* Order regarding payments under arbitration awards, status of co's july 2015 petition to court for order confirming arbitration awards
* Says interdigital expects the first payment under the arbitration awards and license agreement to be made in q2 2016
* Huawei has agreed to make payments of amounts currently outstanding, amounts that become due under arbitration awards
* Says interdigital has agreed not to seek to lift the stay in the new york proceeding pending receipt of all such payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag