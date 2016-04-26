April 26 Interdigital Inc

* On april 26, 2016, interdigital and huawei submitted a proposed order to district court for southern district of new york - sec filing

* Order regarding payments under arbitration awards, status of co's july 2015 petition to court for order confirming arbitration awards

* Says interdigital expects the first payment under the arbitration awards and license agreement to be made in q2 2016

* Huawei has agreed to make payments of amounts currently outstanding, amounts that become due under arbitration awards

* Says interdigital has agreed not to seek to lift the stay in the new york proceeding pending receipt of all such payments