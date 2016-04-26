April 26 Rexnord Corp :

* Determined non-cash impairment charge of about $13.6 million would be taken in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Charge in connection with Q4 decision to exit product line within water management platform sold under the rodney hunt fontaine tradename