BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 IG Group Holdings Plc
* IG has an EU referendum barometer measuring IG client sentiment ahead of the EU referendum vote on 23rd June
* The data is based on the political binary market IG has developed for clients to trade on
* As of 8am this morning IG clients believe there is a 74.5 pct chance of the UK voting to remain in the EU, which is the highest it has been in the campaign so far. Source text: (bit.ly/21es3Ki) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO