April 26 IG Group Holdings Plc

* IG has an EU referendum barometer measuring IG client sentiment ahead of the EU referendum vote on 23rd June

* The data is based on the political binary market IG has developed for clients to trade on

* As of 8am this morning IG clients believe there is a 74.5 pct chance of the UK voting to remain in the EU, which is the highest it has been in the campaign so far.