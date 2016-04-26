April 26 Philip Morris International Inc

* Philip Morris International updates on cigarette imports case - sec filing

* Says first hearing, held in april 2016, focused on preliminary procedural matters; says case is now in pre-trial evidentiary phase

* Philip morris thailand contends that its declared import prices are in compliance with customs valuation agreement of wto and thai law

* Philip morris international says allegations of public prosecutor inconsistent with several decisions already taken by thai customs and other thai governmental agencies