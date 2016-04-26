BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Garanti Faktoring :
* Q1 net profit of 6.1 million lira ($2.16 million) versus 6.0 million lira year ago
* Q1 operating income of 64.8 million lira versus 52.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO