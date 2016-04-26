April 26 Ingenico Group Sa

* Q1 revenue 552 million euros ($624.15 million)versus 498 million euros year ago

* Specified objectives for 2016: organic growth above or equal to 10 percent, EBITDA margin of circa 21 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)