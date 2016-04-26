BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Ekinops SA :
* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million euro versus 3.0 million euro ($3.4 million) a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XUU0oE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec