April 26 Arch Biopartners Inc

* Arch biopartners' AB569 receives positive opinion from EMA COMP for orphan designation for cystic fibrosis

* Plans to submit an investigational new drug application to FDA for AB569 in second half of 2016

* COMP's positive opinion will be forwarded to EC for final approval of orphan designation, expected to be completed in next few weeks