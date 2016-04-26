Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 New York Times Co :
* On April 26, 2016, informed employees of proposed measures intended to streamline its international operations
* Measures would result in elimination of approximately 70 positions
* Says company expects to incur approximately $15 million of total costs related to measures
* Company has initiated discussions with relevant employee works council in Paris regarding proposed measures
* Measures include a redesign of company's international print newspaper
* Currently anticipates substantially all of charges relating to proposed measures to be recognized in Q2 of 2016
* Measures include relocation of certain editing, production operations currently conducted in paris to Hong Kong and New York Source text (1.usa.gov/26rdHdy) Further company coverage:
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag