April 26 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab

* Hemfosa's joint venture Söderport, which is owned equally with AB Sagax, has divested the propery Kamelen 14 in Malmö

* The selling price amounts to 170 million Swedish crowns ($20.98 million) and the buyer is Riksbyggen Source text: bit.ly/233yhw9

($1 = 8.1039 Swedish crowns)