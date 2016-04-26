BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Hemfosa Fastigheter Ab
* Hemfosa's joint venture Söderport, which is owned equally with AB Sagax, has divested the propery Kamelen 14 in Malmö
* The selling price amounts to 170 million Swedish crowns ($20.98 million) and the buyer is Riksbyggen Source text: bit.ly/233yhw9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1039 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO