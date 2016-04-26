BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust
* Qtrly group loss before taxation 125.3 million naira versus profit of 227.4 million naira a year ago
* Qtrly group revenue 683.5 million naira versus 1.45 billion naira a year ago Source text (bit.ly/1YRSxQ7) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO