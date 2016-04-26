BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Old Point Financial Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* says assets as of March 31, 2016 were $856.8 million, a decrease of $39.9 million from December 31, 2015
* qtrly net interest income $6.6 million versus $6.6 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/233vXoE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO