April 26 S&P On Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil Corp. Corporate credit rating lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA'; outlook stable

* Believe Exxon Mobil's credit measures will be weak for our expectations for a 'AAA' rating

* Stable outlook reflects our expectation that co will continue to follow moderate financial policies of low leverage Source - bit.ly/233AoQr (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)