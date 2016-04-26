BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes :
* Q1 net banking income of 104.0 million euro versus 98.3 million euro ($111.2 million) a year ago
* Q1 gross operating income of 42.3 million euro versus 38.8 million euro a year ago
* Q1 consolidated net income group share of 21.4 million euro versus 17.9 million euro a year ago
* Solvency ratio of 17.2 pct at Dec 31
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO