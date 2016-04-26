BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Tf1
* Says Q1 net loss 13.1 million eur
* Says Q1 revenues 481.9 million eur, up 1.4 percent
* Says confirms it sees stable advertising market in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec