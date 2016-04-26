BRIEF-FNC Add Culture signs contract worth 14.53 bln won
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
April 26 Netbooster Sa :
* FY EBITDA 5.5 million euros ($6.22 million) versus 4.5 million euros year ago
* FY gross margin 37.2 million euros versus 34.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 14.53 billion won contract with SBS to produce weekends program <Sister is Alive>
* Samsung "bullish" in finding firms that fit its strategy -exec